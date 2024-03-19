Indie breakout star d4vd has announced a headlining tour for the summer named after his latest single “My House Is Not A Home.” The My House Is Not A Home Tour will begin Wednesday, June 5 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and run through Tuesday, July 16 in Berlin, including performances at festivals like Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Governors Ball, and Lollapalooza. The tour follows his run as SZA’s SOS Tour opener in 2023.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22nd at 10AM local time, with presales beginning Wednesday, March 20. You can find more information at d4vd.io/tour. See the full schedule of tour dates below.

7/25 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

6/05 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

6/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

6/08 — Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival 2024

6/12 — Washington, DC @ 9 –30 Club

6/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

6/15 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

6/18 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

6/19 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall

6/21 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

6/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

6/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

6/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

6/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

7/07 — London, UK @ KOKO

7/09 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy

7/10 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

7/11 — Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

7/13 — Cologne, DE @ GLORIA

7/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

7/16 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol

8/01-04 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival