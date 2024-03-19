SZA, Tyler The Creator, And Blink-182 Headline Lollapalooza’s Expansive 2024 Lineup

After months of anticipation and speculation, Lollapalooza has announced the lineup of its 2024 flagship festival in Chicago. Returning to Grant Park on August 1-4, this year’s festival has a massive lineup headlined by SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future & Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex. Tickets go on presale on March 21 from 10 am to noon CT, with the general sale starting at noon. You can sign up for a presale passcode now.

In addition to the big print, Lolla’s lineup looks like a who’s-who of our post-TikTok music landscape, featuring everybody from Tate McRae and Laufey to Killer Mike and Vince Staples. If they’ve had a hit in the past 18 months, they’ll probably be in Chicago in August. You can see a full rundown in the flyer below. For ticketing and more information, you can go to Lolla’s website.

Lollapalooza 2023 was headlined by Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together. Eilish’s set saw her debut her Barbie soundtrack song “What Was I Made For?” long before it had accumulated all the accolades and cultural saturation it has today. Who knows what surprises this year’s fest will bring?

