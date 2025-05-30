Before he officially released his debut album Withered, alternative rock-R&B singer d4vd created music via the digital audio workstation app BandLab, sharing tracks like “Romantic Homicide,” “Take Me To the Sun,” “Unrequited,” and “Where Did You Go?” via the tool’s social media functions. While many of those songs eventually made their ways to streaming via d4vd’s EPs Petals to Thorns, the latter two were never given official releases outside BandLab — until now.

While longtime fans might have been disappointed to not see “Unrequited” and “Where Did You Go?” on the Withered tracklist, that disappointment will turn out to be short-lived. d4vd has added both songs as bonus tracks to the album, making the former exclusives widely available on all DSPs for the first time.

“Unrequited” is a spacey, hazy reflection on a one-way crush, which he “can’t let go / ‘Cause my heart won’t say ‘no’.” Meanwhile, “Where Did You Go?” is a plaintive ballad wondering why “I’m still looking for an answer that will never come / You left me alone in an empty bed with songs you never sung.”

You can listen to “Unrequited” up top, “Where Did You Go?” below, and find d4vd’s Withered Tour dates here.

