Just a month after sharing his first new singles of 2024, breakout singer-songwriter d4vd (pronounced “David”) returns with a regretful, eerie video for his new song, “My House Is Not A Home.” The lyrics lament the fracturing of a dysfunctional relationship, tying it in with d4vd’s regret at burning bridges with his family in the pursuit of his dreams of stardom. “You didn’t wanna fall in lovе,” he observes. “You’re looking out for yourself now.”

In the video, d4vd eats alone at a table set for four, roaming the halls of a seemingly empty family home before its revealed that something disturbing has happened here and the evidence needs to be burned away. The video ends with the house at the center of a conflagration as d4vd makes a dramatic getaway, but he does seem more maudlin than elated at the outcome. In a press release, he said the song is “an introspective track about how I viewed my life after moving to Los Angeles – the themes of falling in love with the wrong person in the wrong place at the wrong time are explored throughout the song, and how I navigate those situations are in the lyrics.”

d4vd’s breakout in 2023 started with songs like “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me,” establishing his penchant for melodramatic songwriting that resonates with his fellow teenagers. It looks like he’ll continue to ride that wave as he prepares to follow-up his standout 2023 with a raft of high-profile festival appearances this summer including Boston Calling, Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo.

Watch the video for “My House Is Not A Home” above.