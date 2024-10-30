If you spent too much time watching Toonami in the early 2000s, you are already familiar with Interstella 5555: The 5tory Of The 5ecret 5tar 5ystem. For everyone else, it’s the anime companion film for Daft Punk‘s 2001 album Discovery about the abduction of an alien music band by an evil human character who has dark plans, as told through songs like “One More Time,” “Digital Love,” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.”

Interstella 5555: The 5tory Of The 5ecret 5tar 5ystem is a lot of fun. The animation from Toei Animation (and overseen by the legendary Leiji Matsumoto) looks great, and it’ll look even better when a 4K remastered version of the film is released in theaters for one night only on December 12.

“We’re excited to bring Daft Punk’s iconic Interstella 5555, now fully remastered in stunning 4K, to cinemas for this one-night-only global event,” Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby said in a statement. “This is a rare opportunity to experience the film on the big screen, along with accompanying Daft Punk music videos, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences everywhere.”

Furthermore, on December 13, the band is releasing Discovery: Interstella 5555 Edition, which per a press release will contain “the original Japanese edition artwork, stickers, and Daft Club card.” It’s set to be released in limited (and pretty specific) quantities, of 5,555 gold vinyl pressings, 5,555 numbered CDs, and a limited run of black vinyl. More info can be found here.

To find out more information on Interstella 5555: The 5tory Of The 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, including how to buy tickets beginning November 13, click here.