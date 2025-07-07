It seems that Blur and Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn has some money coming his way: Back in 2023, he said of Oasis, “I can guarantee they’re going to reform, in fact, I’ve put money on it. They’re brothers and it would be wonderful to see them reconcile.”

Albarn hasn’t forgotten about his prescience about the now-ongoing Oasis reunion tour: In a recent interview with Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, he said (roughly translated from Italian), “The Oasis reunion? Two years ago, I was prophetic when I said it would happen and that the path was clear.”

He added, “Well, you can’t really believe that two brothers won’t eventually make peace. From my perspective, that’s a positive thing.”

When asked if he plans to make it out to a UK reunion show himself, he said with a laugh, “No, I’m literally too busy.”

Albarn is currently in the midst of some tour dates with Africa Express until July 11, while Oasis’ UK dates run from that day to August 12.

Find Oasis’ upcoming tour dates below.