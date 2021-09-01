Damon Albarn Shares A Contemplative New Solo Track, ‘Particles’

Damon Albarn is currently readying his second solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which arrives on November 12 via Transgressive Records and follows 2014’s Everyday Robots. So far, the Gorillaz leader shared its title track and a follow-up, “Polaris.” Now, Albarn has shared a mellow new single, “Particles,” which was reportedly inspired by a conversation the singer had about the pandemic with a fellow passenger on a flight to Reykjavik.

Albarn, who also just released a new Gorillaz EP, previously said of the album, “I organized musicians, string players, three bass trombones, some percussion, and keyboards into an interesting arrangement. […] I took some of these real-time, extreme elemental experiences [of Iceland] and then tried to develop more formal pop songs with that as my source. I wanted to see where that would take me. Sometimes it took me down to Uruguay and Montevideo. Other times I went to Iran, Iceland, or Devon. With travel being curtailed, it was kind of nice to be able to make a record that put me strangely in those places for a moment or two.”

Listen to “Particles” above.

Albarn’s The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream is out 11/12 via Transgressive Records. Pre-order it here.

