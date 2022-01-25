Damon Albarn has been in the news a lot over the past 24 hours, but probably not for a reason he would prefer: In a recent interview, he said of Taylor Swift, “She doesn’t write her own songs.” That prompted responses from Swift, her Folklore/Evemore collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, and many more. Later that day, the Gorillaz leader had a concert to perform, and during that show, he addressed the Swift beef.

In its review of Albarn’s January 24 concert at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall, Spin wrote, “Joking that ‘before he cast me into the social media abyss,’ Albarn said that Los Angeles Times’ Mikael Wood asked him if he’d play ‘Song 2.’ That he did, after saying that ‘you can judge for yourself’ and ‘I think I’m becoming old fashioned’ with regards to the piece. He ended dedicating the song to him, which got the reaction you’d expect.”

This came after Albarn apologized to Swift on Twitter, writing, “I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon.”

