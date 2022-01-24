And just like that, Damon Albarn has sincerely and, uh, swiftly, apologized to Taylor Swift for some pretty thoughtless comments about her songwriting. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Damon put his foot in his mouth by implying Taylor doesn’t write her own songs, mostly by bringing up her practice of collaborating with others. Yet, he spent the bulk of his next answer praising Billie Eilish for her songwriting, all the while noting that she almost constantly collaborates with her brother Finneas?

Swift can and did defend herself vehemently, and one of her most frequent collaborators, Jack Antonoff, also got into the mix, calling Albarn a “herb” and encouraging him to “maybe… shut the f*ck up?”

He was echoing the feelings of plenty of Swifties at that point, but only a few minutes later, Albarn himself responded, apologizing with a bit of hedging that he wa trying to have “a conversation about songwriting” and claiming his point was “reduced to clickbait.”

“I totally agree with you,” he began. “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon.”