Swifties are not pleased with Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn right now, as he plainly stated of Taylor Swift in a recent interview, “She doesn’t write her own songs.” That got an impassioned response from Swift, who tweeted, “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f*cked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Now, Swift’s Folklore and Evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner has chimed in. He tweeted last night, “Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor’s brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her …your statements couldn’t be further from the truth…you’re obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process.”

Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor's brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her …your statements couldn't be further from the truth…you're obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) January 24, 2022

This came after Albarn addressed the situation on Twitter, writing in response to Swift, “I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

Swift’s other primary Folklore/Evermore collaborator, Jack Antonoff, also weighed in, writing in a pair of tweets, “i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb. if you were there … cool … go off. if not … maybe …. shut the f*ck up?”

