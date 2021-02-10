A month ago, producer Danny L Harle announced Harlecore, an innovative album on which he presents a vision of a futuristic club. Each room of the club is home to DJs with distinct musical styles: DJ Danny, MC Boing, DJ Mayhem, and DJ Ocean. Now, we may have the identities of the latter two DJs thanks to two new tracks from Harle, “Ocean’s Theme” and “Interlocked.”

According to the songs’ credits on Spotify, Caroline Polachek co-wrote “Ocean’s Theme” (which is credited to DJ Ocean) while Hudson Mohawke co-wrote and co-produced “Interlocked” (credited to DJ Mayhem), which suggests that those two are the mysterious DJs credited on the tracks. Additionally, the latter song also has writing credits for Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry and Martin Doherty. These new songs follow “On A Mountain” and “Boing Beat,” on which Eyelar and Hannah Diamond are credited, respectively.

Polachek and Harle have a long history of working together. Back in 2016, they collaborated on a song called “Ashes Of Love” and Harle was an executive producer on Polachek’s 2019 solo album Pang. More recently, Harle produced Polachek’s cover of The Corrs’ “Breathless.”

Listen to “Ocean’s Theme” and “Interlocked” above.

Harlecore is out 2/26 via Mad Decent. Pre-order it here.