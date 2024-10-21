Darkside reunited to drop the album Spiral in 2021, which was their first album in eight years. Now, they have something else in the works that’s a long time coming: Today (October 21), they’ve announced the Psychic Spiral Nothing tour, which will feature their first North American dates in 11 years, over about a month in March and April.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre-sale on October 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Following that is a Spotify Fans First pre-sale on October 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Then there’s a general pre-sale starting on the 24th. Find more information here.

On top of that, there’s also a new song, “Graucha Max.” A press release notes the song was completed during 2023 sessions, and that it’s “the first studio composition that the band have released as a trio and a preview of things to come,” the trio consisting of Nicolás Jaar, Dave Harrington, and now, Tlacael Esparza.

Listen to “Graucha Max” above. Find Darkside’s upcoming tour dates, which include their current European run, below.