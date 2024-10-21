Darkside reunited to drop the album Spiral in 2021, which was their first album in eight years. Now, they have something else in the works that’s a long time coming: Today (October 21), they’ve announced the Psychic Spiral Nothing tour, which will feature their first North American dates in 11 years, over about a month in March and April.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre-sale on October 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Following that is a Spotify Fans First pre-sale on October 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Then there’s a general pre-sale starting on the 24th. Find more information here.
On top of that, there’s also a new song, “Graucha Max.” A press release notes the song was completed during 2023 sessions, and that it’s “the first studio composition that the band have released as a trio and a preview of things to come,” the trio consisting of Nicolás Jaar, Dave Harrington, and now, Tlacael Esparza.
Listen to “Graucha Max” above. Find Darkside’s upcoming tour dates, which include their current European run, below.
Darkside’s 2024 Tour Dates: Psychic Spiral Nothing
10/22/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU
10/24/2024 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Theatre
10/25/2024 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Theatre
10/28/2024 — Istanbul, TR @ Maximum Uniq Openair
10/30/2024 — Thessaloniki, GR @ Principal
11/01/2024 — Torino, IT @ Club to Club
11/03/2024 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
11/05/2024 — Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
11/06/2024 — Gent, BE @ De Vooruit
11/07/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/08/2024 — Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who?
03/13/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
03/14/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
03/15/2025 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/16/2025 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/18/2025 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
03/19/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/21/2025 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/23/2025 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/25/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/26/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/04/2025 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/05/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
04/06/2025 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/15/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
04/16/2025 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom