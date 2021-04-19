For a while now, Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia Grohl have been working on From Cradle To Stage, a TV series based on the elder Grohl’s book of the same name. A couple months ago, it was revealed that the series will launch on Paramount+.

Now we’ve gotten our first look at the series via a 20-second teaser, which shows quick clips of the Grohls, as well as of other famous artists in their mothers. Appearing on the show are Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds and Christene Reynolds, Pharrell Williams and Dr. Carolyn Williams, Miranda Lambert and Bev Lambert, Brandi Carlile and Teresa Carlile, Tom Morello and Mary Morello, and Rush’s Geddy Lee and Mary Weinrib.

Grohl also shared a statement about the series, saying:

“I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse. Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.”

