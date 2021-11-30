For the past couple years, Foo Fighters have been trying to celebrate their 25th anniversary with a tour, but given everything that’s been going on in the world, the band hasn’t quite been able to realize that vision. In 2022, though, Dave Grohl and company going to try again, as the band has announced a run of North American tour dates for next spring and summer.
FOO FIGHTERS LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022
Tickets are on sale Friday, Dec. 3rd at 10am local time.
Watch your inbox for pre-sale details!
Pre-sales start TODAY!https://t.co/FCmtxn4srM#FF2022 pic.twitter.com/tU2hov24yc
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021
The newly announced shows start with a trio of May shows: one in Pennsylvania and two in North Carolina. The run then picks back up in July and hits New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and other places. “Special guests” for the shows are expected to be announced soon as well.
Check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
05/14/2022 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
05/20/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
05/24/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/17/2022 — New York, NY @ Citi Field
07/19/2022 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/22/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/24/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
07/27/2022 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/29/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/01/2022 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/03/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium
08/06/2022 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
08/08/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
08/10/2022 — Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena
08/13/2022 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
08/18/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc Of California Stadium
08/20/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc Of California Stadium