For the past couple years, Foo Fighters have been trying to celebrate their 25th anniversary with a tour, but given everything that’s been going on in the world, the band hasn’t quite been able to realize that vision. In 2022, though, Dave Grohl and company going to try again, as the band has announced a run of North American tour dates for next spring and summer.

FOO FIGHTERS LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022

Tickets are on sale Friday, Dec. 3rd at 10am local time.

Watch your inbox for pre-sale details!

The newly announced shows start with a trio of May shows: one in Pennsylvania and two in North Carolina. The run then picks back up in July and hits New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and other places. “Special guests” for the shows are expected to be announced soon as well.

05/14/2022 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

05/20/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

05/24/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/17/2022 — New York, NY @ Citi Field

07/19/2022 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/22/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/24/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/27/2022 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/29/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/01/2022 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/03/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

08/06/2022 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

08/08/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

08/10/2022 — Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena

08/13/2022 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

08/18/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc Of California Stadium

08/20/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc Of California Stadium