Sure you might be busy this holiday season, but are you “Dave Grohl busy”? Last week, the Foo Fighters leader found time to join Billie Eilish on stage in Los Angeles for a song. Then yesterday, Grohl played Foo Fighters classics and a Nirvana rarity as part of an acoustic session for the Letters To Santa benefit. Meanwhile, his and producer Greg Kurstin’s The Hanukkah Sessions is in full swing, dropping a new performance on each of the eight nights of the Jewish holiday. Judd Apatow and Pink joined Grohl and Kurstin for the first two editions of the series this year and night three, features Kurstin’s bandmate in The Bird And The Bee, singer Inara George, taking the lead with Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass on backing vocals.

In the new clip taken from The Hanukkah Sessions live show at Los Angeles’ Largo at The Coronet venue, George, Grohl, Kurstin, Black, and Gass take on 10cc’s “The Things We Do For Love.” While we still have a dearth of Hanukkah songs within the holiday music spectrum, The Hanukkah Sessions is dedicated to songs by Jewish musicians.

“Once referred to as the ‘biggest Jewish band to come out of Britain,’ 10cc’s MOTs Godley, Crème and Gouldman recorded a ton of hits,” Grohl and Kurstin wrote in the video’s caption. Gass and Black provided high-pitched backing vocals to George’s lead in a delightful revue of the tune.

Watch Grohl, Kurstin, George, Black, and Gass perform “The Things We Do For Love” above.