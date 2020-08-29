After receiving a challenge from 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell, Dave Grohl accepted the young prodigy’s challenge and shared a video of him playing “Everlong” from Foo Fighters‘ 1997 album, The Colour And The Shape. The battle began when Bushell shared a video to Twitter of her performing the 1997 track with a caption that challenged Grohl to a battle. “My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!”

My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN! #foofighters pic.twitter.com/Pmdhvl57uu — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 17, 2020

Hey @Nandi_Bushell! Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock,

Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set) pic.twitter.com/Ytq47CcZRC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 29, 2020

Two weeks later, Grohl responded. He kicked off his performance by playing “Everlong” for about 30 seconds before sharing a message with the young drummer, in which he noted that he hasn’t played the song since its recording in 1997. (He pointed out Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has performed the song ever since.) He also mentioned he was pushed to respond to her after he received “100 texts” following Bushell’s challenge. Then Grohl played “Dead End Friends” by Them Crooked Vultures, his supergroup with Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones.

Bushell has received plenty of attention from notable band members over the past year. Earlier this summer, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello showed love to the young drummer following her performance of “Guerrilla Radio,” in which she played the drums, guitar, and bass. She also received a shoutout from Metallica’s Kirk Hammett after her performance of “Enter Sandman.”

Check out the videos form both Bushell and Grohl above.