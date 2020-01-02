The legacy of Kurt Cobain has been respected by his surviving Nirvana bandmates over the years, to the point where any of them performing Nirvana songs is a special occasion. One such occasion took place at Cal Jam in 2018, when the group’s surviving members performed together. Now, for the first time since then, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear are reuniting on stage again.

The latter two will join Grohl as part of his “Dave Grohl & Friends” set at The Art Of Elysium and We Are Hear’s “Heaven Is Rock & Roll” gala, which is going down this weekend, on January 4 at The Palladium in Los Angeles. Grohl’s presence at the event has been confirmed for a while, but the inclusion of Novoselic and Smear was only revealed today. Also joining those three will be Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent), Beck, and Grohl’s daughter, Violet Grohl. Outside of Grohl’s set, the event will also feature performances from Marilyn Manson, Cheap Trick, and L7.

Grohl previously spoke about what it was like to perform Nirvana songs again at Cal Jam ’18, saying, “After we played the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, I considered the idea that, if there was an opportunity, we could do it again. But it’s delicate territory, and you can’t treat it like just another show. It’s very complicated, and very special. In those moments, when it just happens naturally, I think is the best way.” He went on to say that playing “Smells Like Teen Spirit” felt like “being shot into outer space. Being able to play that drum fill and break into the chorus… it’s spiritual, physical, emotional.”

Tickets for “Heaven Is Rock & Roll” can be purchased here.