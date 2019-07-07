Snoop Dogg Thought A Photoshopped Throwback Of Him Smoking With Kurt Cobain Was Real

07.07.19 36 mins ago

Getty Image

If Snoop Dogg is known for one thing, it’s smoking excessive amounts of weed. The rapper even has his own legal brand of marijuana. He’s also had some iconic smoke sessions with famous people from across the world, but Kurt Cobain wasn’t one of them. An Instagram user savvy with photoshop posted a doctored photo of Snoop and Cobain getting lit, and Snoop thought the photo was real.

Snoop reposted the photo to his Instagram page as a throwback. “Young dogg with Kurt 92,” the rapper wrote. Snoop received a lot of praise for the photo. Busta Rhymes wrote, “This shit is incredible!!” Another user wrote, “Wow we already know you’re legendary you just took it up a few levels.”

View this post on Instagram

Young dogg with. Kurt 🤜🏾😎92

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

The photo was originally posted by Instagram user _vemix_, who is known for photoshopping celebrities together in pictures. They thought it was hilarious that they were able to fool Snoop. “When you make Snoop think he smoked with Kurt in 92,” they wrote with a laughing emoji.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marijuana#Kurt Cobain#Busta Rhymes#Snoop Dogg
TAGSBusta RhymesKURT COBAINMARIJUANASnoop Dogg
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 4 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP