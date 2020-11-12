Dave Grohl Says The Pandemic Made Him Nervous: ‘I Can’t Relax’

The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way people around the world live their lives, which is bound to have an emotional impact on people. Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl is among those, as he has admitted the pandemic made him nervous.

Grohl recently sat down for an interview with The Sun and said:

“It has been really weird because we are the band who actually like each other. It’s true what you hear. A lot of groups, after months on the road, can’t wait to head off in different directions. But we still want to hang out, whether we’re working or not. It’s a miracle after all these years. We’re still really close. We’ve never spent anything like this kind of time apart before. It might seem rock ‘n’ roll and exciting, but actually, going around the world in a band like ours means being totally organized. Usually we know what is happening months and months in advance. So when everything shut down in March, I was nervous. I can’t relax, I’m always looking for the next thing, I’m a naturally creative person. For the past two decades, I have been completely used to seeing the same guys almost every day — and suddenly we’re apart. If I wasn’t on tour, I was doing something else for the band. So it has kinda freaked me out. I’ve been totally set in my ways and, like I said, these guys are my closest friends. We’re a family. We’ve never been apart before.”

Grohl also spoke about the band’s new album, Medicine At Midnight, saying, “There didn’t seem much point in just doing the same again, that’s not really what we’re about and it isn’t how I want to work. So this record borrows from some new ideas, different inspirations, and has a unique, new vibe about it which I hope will sound fresh and interesting when fans get to hear it. There’s no such thing as normal right now, so I guess for our fans we are trying to create a new one and give people some happiness — let them experience something new. […] I’m proud of what we’ve done. I don’t think people will recognize it straight away — but we love it.”

Check out the full interview here.