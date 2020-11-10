In recent weeks, Foo Fighters have been cryptically teasing a new album, but things got more clear last weekend when they performed on Saturday Night Live, premiered “Shame Shame,” and formally announced Medicine At Midnight. The studio version of the single was released after the SNL performance, and now they have debuted a new visual for the song. The black-and-white clip features the burning coffin with which fans became familiar through the advance teasers.

Back in February (about a year ahead of the album’s now-announced release date), Grohl said that the band had finished recording the record, saying, “We just finished making a record. Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle.” He also previously compared it to David Bowie, saying, “To me, it’s like our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record. That’s what we wanted to make, ’cause we were like, ‘Yeah, let’s make this really up, fun record!'”

This isn’t the only new music Dave Grohl has in the pipeline, as he and his 10-year-old drum battle partner are working on a song together.

Watch the “Shame Shame” video above.

Medicine At Midnight is out 2/5/2021 via Roswell/RCA. Pre-order it here.