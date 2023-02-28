In case you missed it, the Los Angeles area has been dealing with some uncommonly intense weather recently; Last week, there was a blizzard warning in LA, which is believed to be only the second one on record ever. While that was going on, Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl decided to make use of his barbecue skills and help out.

As TMZ reports, Grohl rolled up to LA’s Hope Of The Valley Rescue Mission on February 22 with a big meat smoker, and after 16 hours of preparation, he had enough food to feed around 500 people “ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw, and beans.”

Hope Of The Valley also shared an Instagram Story yesterday from CEO Rowan Vansleve, who posted a photo of Grohl preparing food in the rain and wrote, “In the middle of the storms this week. This is Dave Grohl cooking over 500 servings of the best barbecue for those living in our shelters. That’s class.”

In a 2018 interview with Uproxx, Grohl compared the barbecuing process to music, saying, “You know, you work all day long and then you present it to someone and it’s almost like making a song. You have your specific recipe or your specific rub. And, you know, the best feeling is when you have those big barbecues and I’m doling out food for everyone and then they start coming back for seconds, it’s almost like performance in a way.”