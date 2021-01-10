Dave Grohl Says He Still Dreams About Playing In Nirvana

In less than a month, the Foo Fighters will share their tenth studio album, Medicine At Midnight. Before the new effort arrives, lead vocalist Dave Grohl took a moment to reflect on performing with his former band, Nirvana.

“I still have dreams that we’re in Nirvana, that we’re still a band,” he said during an interview with Classic Rock. “I still dream there’s an empty arena waiting for us to play.” At another point in the interview, he revealed why he does not perform any Nirvana’s songs by himself.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable singing a song that Kurt sang. I feel perfectly at home playing those songs on the drums. And I love playing them with Krist and Pat and another vocalist,” he said. “But I don’t sit down at home and run through ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by myself.” He added, “It’s just a reminder that the person who is responsible for those beautiful songs is no longer with us. It’s bittersweet.”

Back in July, Dave Grohl spoke about Nirvana during an interview with Apple Music when he was asked what Foo Fighters song helped him cope with Kurt Cobain’s death. “‘This Is A Call’ is probably the one song that… it had a different feel,” he said. “And especially coming after Kurt’s death, ‘This Is A Call,’ it was like a renewal or a reawakening where I actually found joy in playing and writing.”

Medicine At Midnight is out 2/5 via Roswell/RCA. Pre-order it here.

