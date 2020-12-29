Dave Grohl Is Pumped The Save Our Stages Act Has Finally Been Passed

A lot of people played a part in helping to get the Save Our Stages Act passed as part of the new stimulus bill, and on the musical front, perhaps nobody brought more awareness to the cause than Dave Grohl. He and Foo Fighters supported the act on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the band played a significant role in the Save Our Stages Fest. Now that the act has passed, Grohl has taken to Foo Fighters’ social media to express his joy and give thanks to everybody who supported the act.

Grohl wrote:

“A huge, heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported the Save Our Stages Act, which passed yesterday as a part of the economic stimulus bill. The preservation of America’s smaller, independent venues is not only crucial to the millions of concert goers whose lives are bettered by experiencing their favorite artists in the flesh, but to the future of music itself, as it gives the next generation of young musicians a place to cut their teeth, hone their craft, and grow into the voices of tomorrow.

The absence of live music this year has left us all longing for that communal feeling of connection, one that is best felt when joined in a song. The Save Our Stages Act brings us one step closer to sharing that feeling again, one that I hope we can all experience again very soon.

Everyday we’re one step closer.

See you there,

Dave.”