Drum battle participant Dave Grohl has flexed his storytelling abilities in recent months with his Dave’s True Stories Instagram account. Now the Foo Fighters and Nirvana member will be sharing that passion with another rock legend: He and AC/DC leader Brian Johnson will chat on the upcoming special Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl, which will air on September 17 on the UK TV channel Sky Arts.

An official synopsis for the program reads, “It’s a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets Foo Fighters lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl at the Foos’ LA studio to share stories about life on the road.” Johnson also offered a quote about the meet-up, saying, “Dave Grohl’s passion for rock music is infectious, we had a ball reminiscing about the early days in our different careers. If he ever runs for President, he’d get my vote.”

This ought to be a memorable experience for Grohl, as he has shown love for Johnson’s legendary band in the past. A couple years ago, he named AC/DC the one band he hasn’t played drums with yet but would love to, saying, “AC/DC. That’s my last one. […] If you dive back into their back catalog, that early sh*t, there was a little bit more dynamic, then they settled into the groove. That’s the thing. And it’s because of Phil Rudd. It’s AC/DC, but that guy holds the key.”