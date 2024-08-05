This is the greatest and best cover song in the world… tribute.

During the acoustic portion of a Foo Fighters show at Empower Field in Denver, Colorado, over the weekend, Dave Grohl performed a surprise cover of “Tribute” by Tenacious D. Although, does it count as a cover when Grohl is on the original album track? “I only played the drums on that song,” he joked to the crowd. Grohl also memorably played Satan (or “Beelzeboss”) in the song’s music video and the movie Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny.

You can watch a video of the performance above.

The cover comes weeks after Tenacious D, led by “two kings” Jack Black and Kyle Gass, found themselves in the middle of a controversy when Gass made a joke about the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump. “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” Black wrote on Instagram. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Gass expressed regret for his comment, writing, “What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement,” although the apology has since been deleted.