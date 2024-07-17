Both Black and Gass have since responded to the backlash that followed.

In case you missed it: Tenacious D , the long-running music/comedy duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass , are at the center of some controversy. Shortly after the July 13 attempted assassination of former US president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump, Gass made a joke on stage at a Tenacious D show. Gass was asked to make a wish for his birthday, and he said, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Did Tenacious D Break Up?

Yesterday (July 16), Black shared a statement on social media that reads, “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Shortly after, Gass shared a statement of his own. It says, “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

So, based on Black’s statement, it sounds like Tenacious D is going on a hiatus for the moment, but the door isn’t necessarily shut on future activity from the duo.