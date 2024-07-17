In case you missed it: Tenacious D, the long-running music/comedy duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, are at the center of some controversy. Shortly after the July 13 attempted assassination of former US president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump, Gass made a joke on stage at a Tenacious D show. Gass was asked to make a wish for his birthday, and he said, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”
Both Black and Gass have since responded to the backlash that followed.
Did Tenacious D Break Up?
Yesterday (July 16), Black shared a statement on social media that reads, “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”
Shortly after, Gass shared a statement of his own. It says, “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”
So, based on Black’s statement, it sounds like Tenacious D is going on a hiatus for the moment, but the door isn’t necessarily shut on future activity from the duo.