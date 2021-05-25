Dave Grohl has more projects to promote right now than just about anybody. There’s the What Drives Us documentary, the From Cradle To Stage TV series he made with his mother, his upcoming memoir The Storyteller, and of course, Foo Fighters’ latest album, Medicine At Midnight, was just released a few months ago. One late-night TV guest appearance apparently wasn’t enough to get all that across, so last night, he co-hosted The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon.

On the program, Grohl did typical late-night things, like join Fallon for the opening monologue and make jokes about current events like the pandemic, Phil Mickelson’s historic PGA win, and news oddities. Elsewhere, he and Fallon played a game called “Off Songs, Song Off.” Grohl and Fallon had to identify what popular song The Roots were performing, but the catch was the band changed something about the songs to make them harder to identify.

He also sat down for a more traditional interview, where he spoke about his various upcoming projects and bringing his mom on tour with him.

Furthermore, he and Fallon interviewed Lil Nas X about his SNL wardrobe malfunction, and Grohl performed the repetitive meme version of Foo Fighters’ “Best Of You.”

This actually wasn’t Grohl’s first time hosting a network late-night show: In 2017, he guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Check out clips from Grohl’s Tonight Show guest-hosting stint above and below.