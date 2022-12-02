How the heck has David Byrne never penned an original Holiday song before? The Talking Heads maestro and Tony Award-winning Broadway star has effectively ended that drought now though, with the release of “Fat Man’s Comin'”

“I always wanted to write a holiday song,” the whimsical Byrne said in a statement. “I wouldn’t call it a Christmas song, as the visitation of Santa (formerly known as St. Nicholas, who mainly did punishing) seems to have evolved to be a more secular consumer moment than a religious or spiritual affair.”

As expected, the tune has an expansive arrangement and is filled with Byrne’s endearing whimsy. He explained that it was written around the time he and St. Vincent’s Annie Clark were working on the Love This Giant album. Similar horn sections are noticeable, but Byrne said it didn’t make sense for his St. Vincent collab and worked with producer/arranger Jherek Bischoff instead on it.

https://davidbyrne.bandcamp.com/album/the-fat-mans-comin

“Fat Man’s Comin'” is available now via Bandcamp through the end of the month in a “pay what you want” model. All proceeds will benefit Reasons To Be Cheerful, Byrne’s nonprofit online news mag.

Listen to “Fat Man’s Comin'” above and check out a full statement from the always eloquent Byrne about the song below.