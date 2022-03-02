Now in its second year, Day In Day Out festival is coming back to Seattle from August 12th to 14th with a loaded lineup. The National, Mitski, and Mac DeMarco (playing songs that celebrate the 10th anniversary of his albums Rock And Roll Night Club and 2) are the top of the bill of the fest, which takes place at the Fisher Pavilion in the Seattle Center.

Day In And Day Out is actually produced by Daydream State, the same folks who put on the Seattle favorite Capitol Hill Block Party, and this represents the blossoming of their younger festival property. Considering Daydream State is also behind the local indie venue staple Neumo’s, they know a thing or two about today’s best indie acts and the Day In Day Out lineup reflects that.

Along with the headliners, punk-rock band Turnstile and the very busy Japanese Breakfast will also be performing within a stone’s throw of the iconic Space Needle. Joining them on the bill are Animal Collective, Jpegmafia, Spoccer Mommy, Jamila Woods, Hurray For The Riff Raff, and more. The Seattle artist contingent at the festival will be represented by Shabazz Palaces, La Luz, and a slew of DJ sets throughout the day by locals like Tacocat, Tres Leches, and Emerald City Soul Club.

Tickets for Day In Day Out go on sale 3/4 at 10 a.m. PT here. Check out the full lineup above.