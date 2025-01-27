After turning down the volume on their dreamy last album, Deafheaven are back with a punishingly (and gorgeously) loud new song. “Magnolia” is the first single from the group’s just-announced album, Lonely People With Power, which comes out on March 28.

Described as Deafheaven’s “most ambitious release yet,” Lonely People With Power was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, who has worked with St. Vincent and M83, and mixed by GodCity Studio’s Zach Weeks of GodCity Studio. The album also features vocals from Boy Harsher’s Jae Matthews and Interpol’s Paul Banks.

Deafheaven’s tour in support of Lonely People With Power will be announced “in the coming days,” but you can see their U.S. and international festival dates slated for 2025 below, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover.