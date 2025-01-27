After turning down the volume on their dreamy last album, Deafheaven are back with a punishingly (and gorgeously) loud new song. “Magnolia” is the first single from the group’s just-announced album, Lonely People With Power, which comes out on March 28.
Described as Deafheaven’s “most ambitious release yet,” Lonely People With Power was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, who has worked with St. Vincent and M83, and mixed by GodCity Studio’s Zach Weeks of GodCity Studio. The album also features vocals from Boy Harsher’s Jae Matthews and Interpol’s Paul Banks.
Deafheaven’s tour in support of Lonely People With Power will be announced “in the coming days,” but you can see their U.S. and international festival dates slated for 2025 below, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover.
Deafheaven’s Lonely People With Power Tracklist
1. “Incidental I”
2. “Doberman”
3. “Magnolia”
4. “The Garden Route”
5. “Heathen”
6. “Amethyst”
7. “Incidental II” (feat. Jae Matthews)
8. “Revelator”
9. “Body Behavior”
10. “Incidental III” (feat. Paul Banks)
11. “Winona”
12. “The Marvelous Orange Tree”
Deafheaven’s Lonely People With Power Artwork
Deafheaven’s 2025 Festival Tour Dates
05/09 — Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025
05/15 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville 2025
06/08 — Nürburg, Germany @ Rock am Ring 2025
06/12 — Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock 2025
06/14-15 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Outbreak Fest 2025
06/19-22 — Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting 2025
06/21 — Clisson, France @ Hellfest 2025
06/25 — Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock 2025
06/28 — Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air 2025
Lonely People With Power is out 3/28 via Roadrunner Records. You can find more information here.