Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, there’s been an influx of worldwide support for the beleaguered nation. Last week, the United States announced a “first tranche” of sanctions against Russia, while other countries have levied their own against the country as well. The conflict has other people doing what they can to support the cause. One small example of that is Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider allowing Ukrainian supporters to use “We’re Not Gonna Take It” for their cause.

People are asking me why I endorsed the use of "We're Not Gonna Take It" for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers. Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience. — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) February 27, 2022

Some, however, asked Snider why he didn’t do the same for those who were fighting against mask mandates throughout America. Snider answered these questions with a simple, yet effective tweet. “Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience,” he wrote in his post.

It’s not the first time in recent years that Snider has approved the use of “We’re Not Gonna Take It” for certain causes. Back in 2015, he gave permission to then-Presidential candidate Donald Trump to use the song at his campaign rallies. “I said, ‘Look, we don’t see eye to eye on everything — there are definitely issues that we’re far apart on,'” he recalled at the time. “But thinking back to when I wrote the song and what the song is about, it’s about rebellion, speaking your mind and fighting the system. If anybody’s doing that, he sure is.”