All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2021

Music News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, July 2

  • Attawalpa — Patterns EP (White Label Collective)
  • Bobby Gillespie And Jehnny Beth — Utopian Ashes (Third Man Records)
  • Broken Fires — New Friends EP (Phwoar & Peace Records)
  • Caitlin Mae — Perspective EP (Monstercat)
  • Chinatown Slalom — Meet The Parents EP (September Recordings)
  • Cloudland — Where We Meet (HeyHey Studios)
  • Cub Scout Bowling Pins — Clang Clang Ho (Rockathon Records)
  • Dennis Lloyd — Some Days (Arista Records)
  • Desperate Journalist — Maximum Sorrow! (Fierce Panda)
  • Earl Slick — Fist Full Of Devils (Schnitzel)
  • G Herbo — 25 (Machine Entertainment Group)
  • The Go! Team — Get Up Sequences Part One (Memphis Industries Records)
  • Izzy True — Our Beautiful Baby World (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Laura Mvula — Pink Noise (Atlantic Records)
  • Molly Lewis — The Forgotten Edge EP (Jagjaguwar)
  • Mr Jukes & Barney Artist — The Locket (The Locket Records/Virgin Music)
  • The Quireboys — A Bit Of What You Fancy 2 (EMI)
  • Risely — Meantime Fades (self-released)
  • Sebastian Plano — Save Me Not (Decca Records)
  • Snapped Ankles — Forest Of Your Problems (The Leaf Label)
  • Steve Marriner — Hope Dies Last (Stony Plain Records)
  • Stone Giants — West Coast Love Stories (Nomark)
  • Sun Crow — Quest for Oblivion (Ripple Music)
  • Supermilk — Four by Three (Specialist Subject Records)
  • Vince Mendoza — Freedom Over Everything (Modern Recordings)

Sunday, July 4

  • Lana Del Rey — Blue Bannisters (Interscope/Polydor)

Friday, July 9

  • The Academic — Community Spirit EP (Capitol Records)
  • Arushi Jain — Under The Lilac Sky (Leaving Records)
  • Attacca Quartet — Real Life (Sony Classical)
  • Charlotte Day Wilson — Alpha (Stone Woman Music)
  • Dylan Cartlidge — Hope Above Adversity (Glassnote Records)
  • DZ Deathrays — Positive Rising: Part 2 (Alcopop! Records)
  • Eden James — All The Good Blank Are Taken (Dandy Ram Records)
  • The Flatlanders — Treasure Of Love (Rack’em Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • Foodman — Yasuragi Land (Hyperdub)
  • Half Waif — Mythopoetics (Anti-)
  • Hannah Dasher — The Half Record (Sony Music Nashville)
  • Hardline — Heart, Mind And Soul (Frontiers)
  • IDK — USEE4YOURSELF (Warner Records)
  • Jahvillani — Dirt To Bentley (VP Records)
  • Jeremy Ferrara — Everything I Hold (AST Records)
  • Jerome Thomas — That Secret Sauce EP (Rhythm Section)
  • Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis — Jam & Lewis Volume One (Flyte Tyme Records)
  • JOON — Dream Again (Italians Do It Better)
  • Junaco — Blue Room EP (Side Hustle Records)
  • Justin Pierre Courtney — The Price Of Salt EP (Epitaph Records)
  • LA Guns — Cocked & Loaded Live (Frontiers)
  • Lords Of Altamont — Tune In, Turn On, Electrify! (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Mads Christensen — 5212 Helvete (Edged Circle Productions)
  • The Maine — XOXO: From Love And Anxiety In Real Time (Photo Finish Records/8123)
  • Meggie Lennon — Sounds From Your Lips (Mothland)
  • Murray McLauchlan — Hourglass (True North Records)
  • Museum Of Love — Life Of Mammals (DFA Records)
  • Real Sickies — Love Is for Lovers (Stomp Records)
  • Serj Tankian — Cool Gardens Poetry Suite (Serjical Strike Records)
  • Soda Blonde — Small Talk (Velveteen Records)
  • Soul Asylum — Stand Up And Be Strong EP (Legacy)
  • Spice Girls — Wannabe25 EP (UMe/Virgin)
  • Thought Leaders — In Wastelands (King of Sticks Records)
  • Tkay Maidza — Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 EP (4AD/Dew Process)
  • Toni Sauna — Denise (Def Pressé)
  • Twin Shadow — Twin Shadow (Cheree Cheree)
  • Typical Sisters — Love Beam (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Various Artists — Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack (Republic Records/WaterTower Music)
  • Vince Staples — Vince Staples (Def Jam)
  • The Wallflowers — Exit Wounds (New West Records)

Friday, July 16

  • Ampersounds feat. Rufus Wainwright — West End EP (West End Records)
  • Anya Hinkle — Eden And Her Borderlands (Organic Records)
  • Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band — Expansions (Big Crown Records)
  • Barenaked Ladies — Detour De Force (Vanguard)
  • Big City — Testify X (Frontiers)
  • Charli Adams — Bullseye (Color Study)
  • Charlie Worsham — Sugarcane EP (Warner)
  • Chet Faker — Hotel Surrender (Detail Records/BMG)
  • Clairo — Sling (Fader/Republic/Interscope)
  • Dave McMurray — Grateful Dedication (Blue Note)
  • Dave Mullen — Solace (Mullsoul Music)
  • Felicity — Dear Universe (Adventure Cat Records)
  • The Flaming Lips — The Soft Bulletin Companion (Warner Bros.)
  • GOAD — La Belle Dame (My Kingdom Music)
  • Hollie Kenniff — The Quiet Drift (Western Vinyl)
  • The Hornets — Heavier Than A Stone (Go Down Records)
  • Ida Mae — Click Click Domino (Thirty Tigers)
  • Inhaler — It Won’t Always Be Like This (Polydor Records)
  • James Vickery — Songs That Made Me Feel (Th3rd Brain Records)
  • James Vincent McMorrow — Grapefruit Season (Sony Music UK/RCA Records)
  • Jayla Kai — Epitome EP (Everybody’s Music)
  • John R. Miller — Depreciated (Rounder Records)
  • Johnny Lloyd — La La La (Xtra Mile)
  • Kate Vargas — Rumpumpo (Big Machine)
  • Kenneth Whalum — Broken Land 2 (Secretly Canadian/Broken Land Records)
  • KSI — All Over The Place (RBC Records/BMG)
  • Lawrence Rothman — Good Morning, America (KRO)
  • Leila Abdul-Rauf — Phantasiai (Cyclic Law)
  • Lovelorn — What’s Yr Damage (6131)
  • Lou Price — Parkside Grooming EP (Hand In Hive)
  • Marc Ribler — The Whole World Awaits You (Wicked Cool Records)
  • Nathaniel Rateliff — Red Rocks 2020 (Stax Records)
  • Nene H — Ali (Incienso)
  • Oscar Lang — Chew The Scenery (Dirty Hit)
  • Rodrigo Amarante — Drama (Polyvinyl)
  • Runnner — Always Repeating (Run For Cover Records)
  • Smile Machine — Bye For Now (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Stephen Fretwell — Busy Guy (Speedy Wunderground)
  • Thadeus Gonzalez — Opposite Faces (Ripple Music)
  • Toby Hitchcock — Changes (Frontiers)
  • Tommy Ward — From This Moment On EP (Le Coq Records)
  • Tones And I — Welcome To The Madhouse (Bad Batch Records)
  • Trampolene — Love No Less Than A Queen (Strap Originals)
  • Umphrey’s Mcgee — You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull (Nothing Too Fancy Music)
  • U-Roy — Solid Gold U-Roy (Trojan Jamaica/BMG)
  • Velvet Insane — Rock n’ Roll Glitter Suit (Wild Kingdom Records)
  • Wavves — Hideaway (Fat Possum)
  • Willow — Lately I Feel Everything (MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation/Polydor)
  • The Zolas — Come Back To Life (Light Organ Records)

Friday, July 23

  • Alexis Marshall — House Of Lull, House Of When (Sargent House)
  • Anne-Marie — Therapy (Asylum)
  • Bardo — Everywhere Reminds Me Of Space (Yemayá Sol Records)
  • Chiiild — Hope For Sale (Avant Garden Records)
  • Clay Melton — Back To Blue EP (Cheree Cheree)
  • Dallas Burrow — Dallas Burrow (Subliminal Hymnal)
  • Darkside — Spiral (Matador)
  • David Crosby — For Free (BMG)
  • Descendents — 9th & Walnut (Epitaph Records)
  • Jackson Browne — Downhill From Everywhere (Inside Recordings)
  • Jazzparty — Nobody Gets Away (Remote Control)
  • Joshua Radin — The Ghost And The Wall (Nettwerk)
  • The Jungle Giants — Love Signs (Amplifire Music)
  • Krist Rogers And The Dirty Gems — Still Dirty (Wicked Cool Records)
  • L Devine — Near Life Experience: Part 1 EP (Warner Bros. Records)
  • Leon Bridges — Gold-Diggers Sound (Columbia)
  • Leslie Winer — When I Hit You You’ll Feel It (Light in the Attic)
  • LOLAA — La Marea (Arts & Crafts)
  • Maya Beiser — Maya Beiser x Philip Glass (Islandia Music Records)
  • Mega Bog — Life And Another (Paradise of Bachelors)
  • Molly Burch — Romantic Images (Captured Tracks)
  • Montezuma’s Revenge — S.W.I.M. (DTH Records)
  • Oh Baby — Hey Genius (Burning Witches Records)
  • Rodney Crowell — Triage (RC1)
  • Shiny Joe Ryan — Shiny’s Democracy (Spinning Top)
  • Sleep Waker — Alias (UNFD)
  • Vaines — Electric Blue EP (Hopeless Records)
  • Woods — More Strange (Woodsist)
  • Yngwie Malmsteen — Parabellum (Music Theories Recordings)

Friday, July 30

  • Alan Vega — Alan Vega After Dark (In the Red)
  • Alex Rex — Paradise (Neolithic Recordings)
  • Big Big Train — Common Ground (English Electric)
  • Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever (Darkroom/Interscope Records)
  • Bleachers — Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (RCA Records)
  • Blues Traveler — Traveler’s Blues (Loud & Proud)
  • Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! — Gone Are The Good Days (Fearless Records)
  • Clay Walker — Texas To Tennessee (Show Dog Nashville)
  • Dee Snider — Leave A Scar (Napalm Records)
  • Dot Allison — Heart-Shaped Scars (SA Recordings)
  • The Effens — Eventually EP (Hidden Pony)
  • Erasure — The Neon Remixed (Mute Records)
  • Grizfolk — Grizfolk (Virgin)
  • The Halluci Nation — One More Saturday Night (Radicalized Records)
  • Jelani Aryeh — I’ve Got Some Living To Do (Imperial/No Matter)
  • Jeremy Squires — Unravel (Blackbird Record Label)
  • King Woman — Celestial Blues (Relapse)
  • Lantlos — Wildhund (Prophecy Productions)
  • Leela James — See Me (BMG)
  • Los Lobos — Native Sons (New West Records)
  • Lump — Animal (Partisan Records)
  • My Idea — That’s My Idea EP (Hardly Art)
  • Naia Izumi — A Residency In The Los Angeles Area (Sony)
  • Prince — Welcome 2 America (Legacy Recordings)
  • Ric Robertson — Carolina Child (Big Machine)
  • Seether — Wasteland — The Purgatory EP (Fantasy Records)
  • Skirts — Great Big Wild Oak (Double Double Whammy)
  • Sleep Moscow — Of The Sun (Majestic Mountain Records)
  • Son Volt — Electro Melodier (Transmit Sound)
  • Sonny & The Sunsets — New Day With New Possibilities (Rocks In Your Head Records)
  • Sycco — Sycco’s First EP (Future Classic)
  • Torres — Thirstier (Merge Records)
  • The Tubs — Names EP (Prefect Records)
  • Tush — Fantast (Do Right! Music)
  • The Wandering Hearts — The Wandering Hearts (Decca Records)
  • William Cashion — Postcard Music Remixes EP (Ideas For Housecrafts)
  • Yola — Stand For Myself (Easy Eye Sound)
  • ZRL — Our Savings (American Dreams Records)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

