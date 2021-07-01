Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, July 2
- Attawalpa — Patterns EP (White Label Collective)
- Bobby Gillespie And Jehnny Beth — Utopian Ashes (Third Man Records)
- Broken Fires — New Friends EP (Phwoar & Peace Records)
- Caitlin Mae — Perspective EP (Monstercat)
- Chinatown Slalom — Meet The Parents EP (September Recordings)
- Cloudland — Where We Meet (HeyHey Studios)
- Cub Scout Bowling Pins — Clang Clang Ho (Rockathon Records)
- Dennis Lloyd — Some Days (Arista Records)
- Desperate Journalist — Maximum Sorrow! (Fierce Panda)
- Earl Slick — Fist Full Of Devils (Schnitzel)
- G Herbo — 25 (Machine Entertainment Group)
- The Go! Team — Get Up Sequences Part One (Memphis Industries Records)
- Izzy True — Our Beautiful Baby World (Don Giovanni Records)
- Laura Mvula — Pink Noise (Atlantic Records)
- Molly Lewis — The Forgotten Edge EP (Jagjaguwar)
- Mr Jukes & Barney Artist — The Locket (The Locket Records/Virgin Music)
- The Quireboys — A Bit Of What You Fancy 2 (EMI)
- Risely — Meantime Fades (self-released)
- Sebastian Plano — Save Me Not (Decca Records)
- Snapped Ankles — Forest Of Your Problems (The Leaf Label)
- Steve Marriner — Hope Dies Last (Stony Plain Records)
- Stone Giants — West Coast Love Stories (Nomark)
- Sun Crow — Quest for Oblivion (Ripple Music)
- Supermilk — Four by Three (Specialist Subject Records)
- Vince Mendoza — Freedom Over Everything (Modern Recordings)
Sunday, July 4
- Lana Del Rey — Blue Bannisters (Interscope/Polydor)
Friday, July 9
- The Academic — Community Spirit EP (Capitol Records)
- Arushi Jain — Under The Lilac Sky (Leaving Records)
- Attacca Quartet — Real Life (Sony Classical)
- Charlotte Day Wilson — Alpha (Stone Woman Music)
- Dylan Cartlidge — Hope Above Adversity (Glassnote Records)
- DZ Deathrays — Positive Rising: Part 2 (Alcopop! Records)
- Eden James — All The Good Blank Are Taken (Dandy Ram Records)
- The Flatlanders — Treasure Of Love (Rack’em Records/Thirty Tigers)
- Foodman — Yasuragi Land (Hyperdub)
- Half Waif — Mythopoetics (Anti-)
- Hannah Dasher — The Half Record (Sony Music Nashville)
- Hardline — Heart, Mind And Soul (Frontiers)
- IDK — USEE4YOURSELF (Warner Records)
- Jahvillani — Dirt To Bentley (VP Records)
- Jeremy Ferrara — Everything I Hold (AST Records)
- Jerome Thomas — That Secret Sauce EP (Rhythm Section)
- Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis — Jam & Lewis Volume One (Flyte Tyme Records)
- JOON — Dream Again (Italians Do It Better)
- Junaco — Blue Room EP (Side Hustle Records)
- Justin Pierre Courtney — The Price Of Salt EP (Epitaph Records)
- LA Guns — Cocked & Loaded Live (Frontiers)
- Lords Of Altamont — Tune In, Turn On, Electrify! (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Mads Christensen — 5212 Helvete (Edged Circle Productions)
- The Maine — XOXO: From Love And Anxiety In Real Time (Photo Finish Records/8123)
- Meggie Lennon — Sounds From Your Lips (Mothland)
- Murray McLauchlan — Hourglass (True North Records)
- Museum Of Love — Life Of Mammals (DFA Records)
- Real Sickies — Love Is for Lovers (Stomp Records)
- Serj Tankian — Cool Gardens Poetry Suite (Serjical Strike Records)
- Soda Blonde — Small Talk (Velveteen Records)
- Soul Asylum — Stand Up And Be Strong EP (Legacy)
- Spice Girls — Wannabe25 EP (UMe/Virgin)
- Thought Leaders — In Wastelands (King of Sticks Records)
- Tkay Maidza — Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 EP (4AD/Dew Process)
- Toni Sauna — Denise (Def Pressé)
- Twin Shadow — Twin Shadow (Cheree Cheree)
- Typical Sisters — Love Beam (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Various Artists — Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack (Republic Records/WaterTower Music)
- Vince Staples — Vince Staples (Def Jam)
- The Wallflowers — Exit Wounds (New West Records)
Friday, July 16
- Ampersounds feat. Rufus Wainwright — West End EP (West End Records)
- Anya Hinkle — Eden And Her Borderlands (Organic Records)
- Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band — Expansions (Big Crown Records)
- Barenaked Ladies — Detour De Force (Vanguard)
- Big City — Testify X (Frontiers)
- Charli Adams — Bullseye (Color Study)
- Charlie Worsham — Sugarcane EP (Warner)
- Chet Faker — Hotel Surrender (Detail Records/BMG)
- Clairo — Sling (Fader/Republic/Interscope)
- Dave McMurray — Grateful Dedication (Blue Note)
- Dave Mullen — Solace (Mullsoul Music)
- Felicity — Dear Universe (Adventure Cat Records)
- The Flaming Lips — The Soft Bulletin Companion (Warner Bros.)
- GOAD — La Belle Dame (My Kingdom Music)
- Hollie Kenniff — The Quiet Drift (Western Vinyl)
- The Hornets — Heavier Than A Stone (Go Down Records)
- Ida Mae — Click Click Domino (Thirty Tigers)
- Inhaler — It Won’t Always Be Like This (Polydor Records)
- James Vickery — Songs That Made Me Feel (Th3rd Brain Records)
- James Vincent McMorrow — Grapefruit Season (Sony Music UK/RCA Records)
- Jayla Kai — Epitome EP (Everybody’s Music)
- John R. Miller — Depreciated (Rounder Records)
- Johnny Lloyd — La La La (Xtra Mile)
- Kate Vargas — Rumpumpo (Big Machine)
- Kenneth Whalum — Broken Land 2 (Secretly Canadian/Broken Land Records)
- KSI — All Over The Place (RBC Records/BMG)
- Lawrence Rothman — Good Morning, America (KRO)
- Leila Abdul-Rauf — Phantasiai (Cyclic Law)
- Lovelorn — What’s Yr Damage (6131)
- Lou Price — Parkside Grooming EP (Hand In Hive)
- Marc Ribler — The Whole World Awaits You (Wicked Cool Records)
- Nathaniel Rateliff — Red Rocks 2020 (Stax Records)
- Nene H — Ali (Incienso)
- Oscar Lang — Chew The Scenery (Dirty Hit)
- Rodrigo Amarante — Drama (Polyvinyl)
- Runnner — Always Repeating (Run For Cover Records)
- Smile Machine — Bye For Now (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Stephen Fretwell — Busy Guy (Speedy Wunderground)
- Thadeus Gonzalez — Opposite Faces (Ripple Music)
- Toby Hitchcock — Changes (Frontiers)
- Tommy Ward — From This Moment On EP (Le Coq Records)
- Tones And I — Welcome To The Madhouse (Bad Batch Records)
- Trampolene — Love No Less Than A Queen (Strap Originals)
- Umphrey’s Mcgee — You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull (Nothing Too Fancy Music)
- U-Roy — Solid Gold U-Roy (Trojan Jamaica/BMG)
- Velvet Insane — Rock n’ Roll Glitter Suit (Wild Kingdom Records)
- Wavves — Hideaway (Fat Possum)
- Willow — Lately I Feel Everything (MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation/Polydor)
- The Zolas — Come Back To Life (Light Organ Records)
Friday, July 23
- Alexis Marshall — House Of Lull, House Of When (Sargent House)
- Anne-Marie — Therapy (Asylum)
- Bardo — Everywhere Reminds Me Of Space (Yemayá Sol Records)
- Chiiild — Hope For Sale (Avant Garden Records)
- Clay Melton — Back To Blue EP (Cheree Cheree)
- Dallas Burrow — Dallas Burrow (Subliminal Hymnal)
- Darkside — Spiral (Matador)
- David Crosby — For Free (BMG)
- Descendents — 9th & Walnut (Epitaph Records)
- Jackson Browne — Downhill From Everywhere (Inside Recordings)
- Jazzparty — Nobody Gets Away (Remote Control)
- Joshua Radin — The Ghost And The Wall (Nettwerk)
- The Jungle Giants — Love Signs (Amplifire Music)
- Krist Rogers And The Dirty Gems — Still Dirty (Wicked Cool Records)
- L Devine — Near Life Experience: Part 1 EP (Warner Bros. Records)
- Leon Bridges — Gold-Diggers Sound (Columbia)
- Leslie Winer — When I Hit You You’ll Feel It (Light in the Attic)
- LOLAA — La Marea (Arts & Crafts)
- Maya Beiser — Maya Beiser x Philip Glass (Islandia Music Records)
- Mega Bog — Life And Another (Paradise of Bachelors)
- Molly Burch — Romantic Images (Captured Tracks)
- Montezuma’s Revenge — S.W.I.M. (DTH Records)
- Oh Baby — Hey Genius (Burning Witches Records)
- Rodney Crowell — Triage (RC1)
- Shiny Joe Ryan — Shiny’s Democracy (Spinning Top)
- Sleep Waker — Alias (UNFD)
- Vaines — Electric Blue EP (Hopeless Records)
- Woods — More Strange (Woodsist)
- Yngwie Malmsteen — Parabellum (Music Theories Recordings)
Friday, July 30
- Alan Vega — Alan Vega After Dark (In the Red)
- Alex Rex — Paradise (Neolithic Recordings)
- Big Big Train — Common Ground (English Electric)
- Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever (Darkroom/Interscope Records)
- Bleachers — Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (RCA Records)
- Blues Traveler — Traveler’s Blues (Loud & Proud)
- Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! — Gone Are The Good Days (Fearless Records)
- Clay Walker — Texas To Tennessee (Show Dog Nashville)
- Dee Snider — Leave A Scar (Napalm Records)
- Dot Allison — Heart-Shaped Scars (SA Recordings)
- The Effens — Eventually EP (Hidden Pony)
- Erasure — The Neon Remixed (Mute Records)
- Grizfolk — Grizfolk (Virgin)
- The Halluci Nation — One More Saturday Night (Radicalized Records)
- Jelani Aryeh — I’ve Got Some Living To Do (Imperial/No Matter)
- Jeremy Squires — Unravel (Blackbird Record Label)
- King Woman — Celestial Blues (Relapse)
- Lantlos — Wildhund (Prophecy Productions)
- Leela James — See Me (BMG)
- Los Lobos — Native Sons (New West Records)
- Lump — Animal (Partisan Records)
- My Idea — That’s My Idea EP (Hardly Art)
- Naia Izumi — A Residency In The Los Angeles Area (Sony)
- Prince — Welcome 2 America (Legacy Recordings)
- Ric Robertson — Carolina Child (Big Machine)
- Seether — Wasteland — The Purgatory EP (Fantasy Records)
- Skirts — Great Big Wild Oak (Double Double Whammy)
- Sleep Moscow — Of The Sun (Majestic Mountain Records)
- Son Volt — Electro Melodier (Transmit Sound)
- Sonny & The Sunsets — New Day With New Possibilities (Rocks In Your Head Records)
- Sycco — Sycco’s First EP (Future Classic)
- Torres — Thirstier (Merge Records)
- The Tubs — Names EP (Prefect Records)
- Tush — Fantast (Do Right! Music)
- The Wandering Hearts — The Wandering Hearts (Decca Records)
- William Cashion — Postcard Music Remixes EP (Ideas For Housecrafts)
- Yola — Stand For Myself (Easy Eye Sound)
- ZRL — Our Savings (American Dreams Records)
