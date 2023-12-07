You read that date correctly. Nostalgia is already marking its territory in 2024. On Thursday morning, December 7, Def Leppard announced they are teaming up with Journey “to rock 2024” with a c0-headlining tour that will also bring Cheap Trick, Heart, and Steve Miller Band to stadiums across North America on select dates.

“Rock Brigade Concert Club members get exclusive first access to pre-sale tickets and VIP Packages on Tuesday, December 12 (10 a.m.),” Def Leppard wrote in the caption of their Instagram announcement. The iconic UK rock band also confirmed that “a special fan pre-sale” is set for Tuesday, December 12, at 11 a.m., followed by a general sale scheduled for Friday, December 15.

“Def Leppard and Journey will be reuniting and hitting the road together for the Summer Stadium Tour with Steve Miller, Cheap Trick & Heart on select shows, which makes for an amazing night of music!” Def Leppard said in a statement, per Consequence. “Having just completed a sensational 18-month run promoting our Diamond Star Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves … so, wanna join us!??! … See you in the summer!”

See all the dates below, and find more ticketing information here.

07/06/2024 — St Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium *

07/10/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium *

07/13/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^

07/15/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field ^

07/18/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

07/20/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

07/23/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

07/25/2024 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^

07/27/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^

07/30/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field #

08/02/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre #

08/05/2024 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

08/07/2024 — Flushing, NY @ Citi Field ^

08/12/2024 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

08/14/2024 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

08/16/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^

08/19/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field ^

08/23/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^

08/25/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^

08/28/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park ^

08/30/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park ^

09/04/2024 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park *

09/08/2024 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field *

* with Cheap Trick

^ with Steve Miller Band

# with Heart