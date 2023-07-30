The 2024 Hollywood Walk Of Fame inductees list has been revealed, and Dr. Dre, Gwen Stefani, and Def Leppard are amongst the 31-person list of honorees. Last year, Stefani delivered her speech as she joined her husband, country music star Blake Stelton, during the ceremony to reveal his placement among the legends.

Dre himself has attended several ceremonies in the past when his friends were being acknowledged by the organizing committee, including the ones for 50 Cent (2020), Ice Cube (2017), and Snoop Dogg (2018). Now, all eyes are on him as the producer will bring out a host of special guests when his ceremony is held.

Brandy Norwood, Charles Fox, Darius Rucker, Glen Ballard, Sammy Hagar, and Toni Braxton round out the rest of the new inductees. However, those aren’t the only musicians to be honored next year. The late Otis Redding will also receive his posthumous star. Instead of being recognized for his impactful music career, the soul legend is being honored for his contributions to live theater. The same goes for Sheryl Lee Ralph, whose career started in musical theatre. Ralph is being acknowledged in the television category.

Although the official date of the ceremony has not been revealed, radio personality Ellen K shared her excitement for the big day as an official selection committee member. “The committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” said Ellen. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”