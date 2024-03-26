DIIV established themselves as a 2010s indie favorite on the strength of albums like Oshin and Is The Is Are. The band closed out that decade with their third album, 2019’s Deceiver, and now we’re a couple months away from their anticipated fourth album, Frog In Boiling Water.

The group announced the project back in February, and they’re back today (March 26) with a new single, “Everyone Out.” In a press release, the band says of the track, “[It] utilizes a softer and more textural sonic pallet: acoustic instruments, layered tape loops and synthesizers. The song is emotional and intimate, and could be interpreted as either hopeful or cynical. It may or may not be a character study centering around a quick transition from youthful naivety to bitter disillusionment. This loss of hope may be manifest in a desire to leave society completely or to accelerate its collapse. Or maybe both, or neither.”

Indeed, it’s not as shoegazey as something off of Is The Is Are, but it does have some enveloping slowcore-like textures and a structure that sets a relaxing but forward-moving mood.

The band previously said of their upcoming album, “We understand the metaphor to be one about a slow, sick, and overwhelmingly banal collapse of society under end-stage capitalism, the brutal realities we’ve maybe come to accept as normal. That’s the boiling water and we are the frogs. The album is more or less a collection of snapshots from various angles of our modern condition which we think highlights what this collapse looks like and, more particularly, what it feels like.”

Listen to “Everyone Out” above.

Frog In Boiling Water is out 5/24 via Fantasy Records. Find more information here.