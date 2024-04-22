These days, a ton of music promo happens on social media, but DIIV is taking it back to good old-fashioned websites. Today, the band shared the title track from their upcoming album “Frog In Boiling Water” via their FIBW.org website.

It’s a weird and mysterious thing, filled with disorienting images and links that on the surface, don’t seem to make a ton of sense or be coherent. The group also shared a statement that reads in part, “The title track of DIIV’s new album Frog in Boiling Water is a snapshot from a world collapsing under its own weight. A cascade of atrocities wash over a population seemingly too stunned and powerless to act. Wealth is extracted and people suffer. The only obvious solution is [redacted text]. Visit FIBW.org for more info.”

The group previously said of their new album, “We understand the metaphor to be one about a slow, sick, and overwhelmingly banal collapse of society under end-stage capitalism, the brutal realities we’ve maybe come to accept as normal. That’s the boiling water and we are the frogs. The album is more or less a collection of snapshots from various angles of our modern condition which we think highlights what this collapse looks like and, more particularly, what it feels like.”

Listen to “Frog In Boiling Water” at FIBW.org.

Frog In Boiling Water is out 5/24 via Fantasy Records. Find more information here.