DIIV announced that their next album, Frog In Boiling Water, will be arriving in May. The band also marked their return by sharing the lead single, “Brown Paper Bag,” which finds them taking on a darker tone while blending pop and rock.

This darkness will be carrying over through the rest of the record, as DIIV described it was what inspired the album’s title.

“We understand the metaphor to be one about a slow, sick, and overwhelmingly banal collapse of society under end-stage capitalism, the brutal realities we’ve maybe come to accept as normal,” they shared in a statement. “That’s the boiling water and we are the frogs. The album is more or less a collection of snapshots from various angles of our modern condition which we think highlights what this collapse looks like and, more particularly, what it feels like.”

Check out DIIV’s “Brown Paper Bag” above. Below, find the Frog In Boiling Water tracklist and cover art.