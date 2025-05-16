The flags are out for the F1 film soundtrack. After starting fans’ engines with Don Toliver and Doja Cat’s “Lose My Mind,” and shifting into gear with Rosé and her contribution “Messy,” the curators behind the high-octane racing film’s soundtrack rev their engines with Dom Dolla and his pulse-pounding single, “No Room For A Saint” featuring Nathan Nicholson.

If you’ve listened to Dom’s collaborations with Kid Cudi or Nelly Furtado, or caught one of his recent live sets at a festival, you already know what to expect here: A roaring beat, hypnotic melody, and an earworm hook that’ll loop in your head like the titular performance vehicles as they chase that checkered flag to the podium.

F1, which is due in theaters on June 27, will follow Brad Pitt’s aging racer as he’s recruited to mentor a hotshot new driver (Damson Idris) in his last chance to prove he can still keep up with the field. If it sounds a little like the plot to Pixar’s Cars 3, I don’t know what to tell you. It’s racing. You just wanna watch the cars go fast and if nothing else, they’ll sound cool doing it.

Listen to Dom Dolla’s “No Room For A Saint” above.

F1 is due in theaters on June 27.