In a few short weeks, Ekkstacy’s studio album, Forever, will be made available on streaming platform. Shortly after that, the “Seventeen” musician has string of supporting summer tour dates. For now, Ekkstacy is taking a moment to appreciate the downtime before promotional chaos ensues.

Yesterday (April 18), Ekkstacy stepped out of his slice of solitude to share another slice of Forever with supporters. If the quiet before a storm had a soundtrack, it would be Ekkstacy’s latest single “Head In The Clouds.”

On the record, Ekkstacy leaned into his sonic shoegaze influences while simultaneously making as he refers to it an “atmospheric rock anthem” for today’s generation of indie lovers.

Although limited on the lyrical front, what “Head In The Cloud” does have is a deeply provoking message of hopeless romance. “With your head in the clouds / You’re looking down on me / You’re not making a sound / Ya you’re not allowed to speak / You’re like the wind passing / That’s what I think / Yet I remember us laughing / Just last week / With your head in the clouds,” Ekkstacy sings.

For the visual, directed Gilbert Trejo and cinematographer Vik Grossling tethered Ekkstacy’s emotional vulnerability with the track’s instrumental nonconfirmative to craft a grand daydream only fit for the rocker’s imagination.

Watch Ekkstacy’s official music video for “Head In The Clouds” above.

Forever is out 5/16 via UnitedMasters. Find more information here.