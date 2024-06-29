In October 2003, Elliott Smith’s death shook the rock music community. Although nearly 21 years have gone by since his tragic passing, his legacy long lives on (just listen to the covers from Slowthai, Chromatics’ Ruth Radelet, and Bright Eyes & Phoebe Bridgers).

With what would’ve been Smith’s 55th birthday approaching, fans will have the chance to celebrate his life soon. On August 6, Smith’s former touring band, Figure 8, Illuminati Hotties, Band Of Horses, and members of Grandaddy are set to perform at the All My Rowdy Friends: Celebrating the Music of Elliott Smith tribute show. The one night only concert will take place at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles, California. Tickets for the event are on sale now. Click here for more information.

In addition to the celebration presented by New Monkey Studio, the Nickolas Dylan Rossi-directed documentary, Heaven Adores You, centered around Smith’s life will receive a limited re-release in theaters for its 10th anniversary. On X (formerly Twitter), Rossi celebrated the news.

“So excited to have the opportunity to screen this in the theaters again,” he wrote.

HEAVEN ADORES YOU will celebrate it’s 10th anniversary w/ a theatrical re-release in select cinemas across the U.S. on August 6th, on what would have been #ElliottSmith’s 55th birthday. 🎈 🎟️ Tix: 👉 https://t.co/SFzvqp8BwA Stay close 💙 much more to come! XO #HeavenAdoresYou pic.twitter.com/juG3XMfFVl — Heaven Adores You (@heavenadoresyou) June 27, 2024

Heaven Adores You featured several unreleased songs and demo tracks from Smith, as well as fan favorites including “Miss Misery,” “Happiness,” “Son Of Sam,” and “Waltz #2.” View the full screening schedule and watch the trailer for Heaven Adores You below. To secure tickets, click here.