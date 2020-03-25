Ellis Confronts Her Younger Self In The Ethereal ‘Saturn Return’ Video

Ellis, the moniker of songstress Linnea Siggelkow, is gearing up for the release of her debut LP Born Again. Following her album’s announcement and a deal with the indie label Fat Possum, the singer has since shared the lush singles “Fall Apart” and “Embarrassing.” Now, the singer has returned just ahead of her record’s release with “Saturn Return” alongside a colorful video.

Ellis described the inspiration behind Born Again in a statement: “I grew up Christian and was quite devoted to faith up through my late teens, but I started challenging that once I got to university. Since then, I’ve been trying to redefine who I am and where I stand and what I think about these things on my own, and that journey very much played into the songwriting on this record.”

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Ellis expanded on her experience in a religious family and how it informs her music:

“So it felt sort of impossible not to talk about that if I was going to talk about myself. A huge part of my journey was leaving the church, and it was sort of devastating at the time. It was like a breakup or something. Everything I had ever known crumbled — I’m sure you can relate to that bit. Since then, I’ve just been trying to figure out who I am without it, and that’s been a whole other journey. Luckily, my parents are very open-minded and kind of going through the process alongside me. They like reading a lot and I think they started reading liberal Christian perspectives. We have amazing conversations and I feel really lucky because I know that’s not the case for a lot of people who go through leaving religion.”

Watch Ellis’ “Saturn Return” video above.

Born Again is out 04/03 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.