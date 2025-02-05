Over a year ago, The Who’s Pete Townshend let the cat out of the bag that Elton John and Brandi Carlile were making an album together. Now, the project is official: Today (February 5), John and Carlile announced Who Believes In Angels? and shared the title track.

John’s longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin also contributed lyrics to the album, alongside Carlile, while Andrew Watt was also a primary collaborator. Also working on the project were Chad Smith (of Red Hot Chili Peppers), Josh Klinghoffer (formerly of RHCP, currently a Pearl Jam touring member), and esteemed session bassist Pino Palladino.

John says in a statement:

“This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life. It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. Who Believes In Angels? feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future. I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark two.”

Carlile also says:

“I’m still reeling from the fact that I got to do it. I think all ships rise with Elton John’s standards for songwriting, and it was an incredibly challenging and inspiring environment to work in, everybody throwing in ideas, everybody listening to everybody else’s ideas. It felt like a family. The world is a wild place to live in right now. It’s hard to find peace and triumph. It’s a radical act to seek out joyful and euphoric happenings. And that is what this album represents to me.”

There’s also a trailer for the album that doubles as a making-of short film.

Listen to “Who Believes In Angels?” above and find the album’s cover art and tracklist below.