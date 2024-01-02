Elton John just wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour last year, and now it looks like he’s already found a new creative endeavor to fill that void.

Are Elton John and Brandi Carlile making an album together?

It appears so.

Neither artist has said anything about it publicly, but The Who’s Pete Townshend recently told Clash, “Elton is so fraught with loss at not knowing what to do next. He’s just gone over to LA to make an album with Brandi Carlile. They made an album together in two weeks. He says it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done.”

As the publication notes, Townshend and John have been friends “for over 50 years now” and they “speak almost every day,” so it would appear Townshend is a reliable source on John’s goings-on.

Townshend said of his and John’s relationship, “He appears on FaceTime every other morning… often when I’m in bed! ‘Hello, it’s Elton!’ He’s great company. And he’s very smart. But he’s also a wonderful musicologist, you really keep some with what’s new. See, when he attaches onto somebody, he’s sincere about it, I still find myself pretending to like people that I’m not sure that I like because they appear to be unbelievably cool.”