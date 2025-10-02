Empress Of has a big fall coming up, as in a few days, she’s set to start a run of dates opening for Lorde’s Ultrasound World Tour. She also has some new music, as today (October 2), she shared “Blasting Through The Speakers.”

In a statement, Empress Of says of the song:

“I’m very excited to share this song with the world. This year I learned a lot about the things that matter. Music has always been one of those things. After the fires in Altadena, I couldn’t make music for some time. I was afraid to go there. When I made this song, it felt like music was a friend I hadn’t talked to in a while, but was always there to pick up the phone. Thank you for listening to me all these years. Thank you music for always being there.”

No new album has been announced yet, but a press release notes the song “opens up a new chapter for Empress Of.”

Listen to “Blasting Through The Speakers” above and find Empress Of’s upcoming tour dates below.