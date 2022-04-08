Empress Of’s ‘Save Me’ Oozes Sexual Spirituality

Everything about Empress Of’s new single, “Save Me,” oozes sensuality. In fact, Empress Of’s Lorely Rodriguez even worked with a sexual wellness company to enact the visual component.

Empress Of dropped one of the best pop albums of 2020 in I’m Your Empress Of, and now “Save Me” looks to be hinting at new frontiers for the indie-pop singer and producer. The drums are especially vibrant and there’s even live strings on the tune as Rodriguez suggestively sings, “If you need me baby, take me in the back of the room tonight… I want you to save me.”

She worked with Charli XCX producer BJ Burton on this one and Rodriguez spoke about the inherent sexuality of the track, saying in a statement, “This is probably one of my favorite songs I have ever made. I’ve never put live strings on a recording before, it was very emotional. There’s a sexual urgency. There’s a power play. I think it’s one of the sexiest songs I’ve made.”

Directed by Alexis Gómez, the video was shot in Mexico City. It’s a stunning and sexy series of vignettes that reflect both the grit and beauty of the city. The spiritual sensuality of the track is seen with every breath that Rodriguez sings and the strings heighten the passionate affair that unfolds.

Watch the video for “Save Me” above and check out Empress Of’s upcoming live appearances below.

05/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Natural History Museum for KCRW First Fridays

05/27 — Buena Vista Lake, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Festival