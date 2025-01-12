Ethel Cain wears many creative titles including singer, songwriter, and producer (as heard across her recent album Perverts). However, critics have slapped the “Punish” musician with another not so flattering label–extremist.
Over the weekend, Cain slammed corruption among election officials on Instagram, writing: “Money in politics is the root of our dysfunction.”
Although many agreed with her comment aimed at the NRA, oil and insurance companies, Cain’s Instagram Story hashtag (#KillMoreCEOs) has sparked pushback from users online in light of the assassination of United Healthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson.
In a follow-up statement, Ethel Cain unapologetically doubled down on her initial remarks despite the pushback. Read her response below.
I genuinely mean what I say. Corporations giggle at protesting. Why would anyone ever willingly come down off their throne that they’ve spent years building off the suffering of their fellow man?
Nobody is getting visited by the ghost of Christmas future, no one is having a change of heart. It’s simple, you make them fear for their lives and hit them in the only place they hurt or nothing will ever get done. I don’t even see how that’s an incredibly radical idea. It seems quite straightforward to me. ‘Violence is never the answer’ wrong. Sometimes it is.
The world is burning, and it’s very clear who’s holding the matches.