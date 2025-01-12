Ethel Cain wears many creative titles including singer, songwriter, and producer (as heard across her recent album Perverts). However, critics have slapped the “Punish” musician with another not so flattering label–extremist.

Over the weekend, Cain slammed corruption among election officials on Instagram, writing: “Money in politics is the root of our dysfunction.”

Although many agreed with her comment aimed at the NRA, oil and insurance companies, Cain’s Instagram Story hashtag (#KillMoreCEOs) has sparked pushback from users online in light of the assassination of United Healthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson.

In a follow-up statement, Ethel Cain unapologetically doubled down on her initial remarks despite the pushback. Read her response below.