Father John Misty previously announced some UK and European tour dates for April 2024, but now North American fans have something to look forward to as well. Today (October 15), he released the new single “She Cleans Up,” and he also announced some North American tour dates.

The newly announced shows run for about a couple weeks in February and early March. Destroyer will be on hand to provide support for all but one of the North American shows.

A fan pre-sale for tickets starts October 16 at 10 a.m. local time, while the general on-sale begins October 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out Misty’s upcoming tour dates below.