Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well era is running right on schedule. The seven-time Grammy winner teased her forthcoming album during the 2024 Grammys, and then she released the title track later in the week.

Deeper Well is due out March 15, but Musgraves isn’t letting February wrap before treating fans to more bits and pieces. This morning, February 29, she announced the accompanying tour, the Deeper Well World Tour, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday, April 28, in Dublin, Ireland. The run will snake all around the world, as implied by the title, before concluding with back-to-back shows at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on December 6 and 7. Oh, and Musgraves also dropped another single from the album, “Too Good To Be True.”

American Express Card Members will enjoy an Amex Early Access pre-sale for North American and UK tour dates from March 5 at 10 a.m. local time until March 7 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will become available to the general public on March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.