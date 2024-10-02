Faye Webster’s album Underdressed At The Symphony has a definite highlight of the first half of 2024. She’s not letting her run of new music this year stop there, though: Today (October 2), she unveiled “After The First Kiss,” a new single.

The song is the sort of lush and languid tune she does well, and the accompanying video is also a good time. The visual was directed by Kyle NG and it features warring LARP factions who find themselves in a heated battle.

It’s been a big year for Webster. Right at the top of January, she announced Underdressed At The Symphony by sharing the Lil Yachty collab “Lego Ring.” Then, she announced a tour in support of the record, a run that wrapped up recently. Webster also popped up on the Noise For Now, Vol. 2 compilation, sharing a live version of “Lifetime” in support of reproductive healthcare.

The most fun news, though, came a few days ago, when she hosted the Faye Webster YoYo Invitational, “a special event that will see a dozen of North America’s best Yoyo masters showcase their skills in a no-rules, no-limitations exhibition of their best tricks and routines.”

Watch the “After The First Kiss” video above.