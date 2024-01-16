Faye Webster is hitting the road. This spring, she will release her new album, Underdressed At The Symphony, which features the Lil Yachty collaboration, “Lego Ring.” In celebration of the album, Webster will embark on an international tour.

While she’s revealed several international dates thus far, today (January 16), Webster shared the US tour dates. Fans can register to join a waitlist for tickets here, and will be notified via email once tickets are on sale.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

01/31 — Melbourne, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom

02/01 — Sydney, AU @ The Metro Theatre

02/03 — Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/04 — Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/06 — Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

02/09 — Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/10 — Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/11 — Perth, AU @ Laneway Festival

03/26 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*

03/27 — Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell *

03/28 — Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues Orlando*

03/30 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City*

05/08 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

05/09 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

05/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

05/12 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/13 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus

05/15 — London, UK @ KOKO

05/16 — London, UK @ KOKO

05/17 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Domw

05/18 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

05/20 — Brussels, BE @ Mojo Club

05/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/23 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/24 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

05/25 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol

05/27 — Munich, DE @ Technikum

05/28 — Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre

05/29 — Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

05/31 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/11 — Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavillion ^

06/12 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte ^

06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonaroo

07/22 — Richmond, VA @ Browns Island~

07/24 &mdash Washington, DC @ The Anthem~

07/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center~

07/27 — Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs~

07/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE~

07/30 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre~

08/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater^

* w/ Upchuck

^ w/ Benét

~ w/ Julie

Underdressed At The Symphony is out 3/1 via Secretly Canadian. Find more information here.