Faye Webster is hitting the road. This spring, she will release her new album, Underdressed At The Symphony, which features the Lil Yachty collaboration, “Lego Ring.” In celebration of the album, Webster will embark on an international tour.
While she’s revealed several international dates thus far, today (January 16), Webster shared the US tour dates. Fans can register to join a waitlist for tickets here, and will be notified via email once tickets are on sale.
You can see the full list of tour dates below.
01/31 — Melbourne, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom
02/01 — Sydney, AU @ The Metro Theatre
02/03 — Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/04 — Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/06 — Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
02/09 — Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/10 — Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/11 — Perth, AU @ Laneway Festival
03/26 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*
03/27 — Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell *
03/28 — Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues Orlando*
03/30 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City*
05/08 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
05/09 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
05/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket
05/12 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/13 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus
05/15 — London, UK @ KOKO
05/16 — London, UK @ KOKO
05/17 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Domw
05/18 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
05/20 — Brussels, BE @ Mojo Club
05/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/23 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
05/24 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
05/25 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol
05/27 — Munich, DE @ Technikum
05/28 — Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre
05/29 — Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
05/31 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/11 — Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavillion ^
06/12 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte ^
06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonaroo
07/22 — Richmond, VA @ Browns Island~
07/24 &mdash Washington, DC @ The Anthem~
07/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center~
07/27 — Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs~
07/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE~
07/30 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre~
08/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater^
* w/ Upchuck
^ w/ Benét
~ w/ Julie
Underdressed At The Symphony is out 3/1 via Secretly Canadian. Find more information here.